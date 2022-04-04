Hayashi to bring back 20 Ukrainians from Poland on gov't plane

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who has been visiting Poland to assess how Japan can help displaced Ukrainians, said Monday he will bring 20 back to Japan with him, as Tokyo seeks to play a greater role in international support for Ukraine.
During three days in Poland, Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials, international humanitarian organizations and civil groups to assess how Japan can provide support.
“As I observed the severe situation faced by Ukrainians who were forced to flee their country because of the Russian invasion, I have renewed my resolve that Japan should cooperate with international society and provide the utmost assistance so they can return to ordinary lives as soon as possible,” Hayashi told reporters.
Japan has an extremely strict refugee policy and has been reluctant to fully accept migrant workers, making its offer to accept Ukrainians unusual. However, the government has carefully called them evacuees, and it is still unclear if the Ukrainian situation will change its immigration policy.
Tokyo expects the 20 evacuees will stay in Japan for at least six months, and will provide further support if needed, said Deputy Justice Minister Jun Tsushima, who is traveling with Hayashi.
Tokyo has previously accepted about 300 other Ukrainians, all relatives of about 2,000 Ukrainian residents in Japan who arrived on their own since the Russian invasion began.
Hayashi said he was impressed by the high level of care and support being given to refugees in Poland, including food, medical care, counseling for those with trauma and support for children. “What we observed here will certainly help us plan our support for them in Japan,” he said.
The 20 people previously contacted Japanese embassies in Ukraine or Poland but had difficulty arranging their own transportation to Japan, Hayashi said, declining to give further details because of privacy reasons.
Hayashi and the refugees are expected to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday.
He met with them on Monday to assure them of their safety and support in Japan, where several cities, including Tokyo and Osaka, have offered to provide housing, jobs, education for children and other necessities.
Japan, which has a territorial dispute with Russia, took milder steps when Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.
But this time, due to fears of the impact of the Russian invasion on East Asia, where China's military has become increasingly assertive, Tokyo has taken tougher measures in line with the United States and Europe, while providing support for Ukraine.
Hayashi held talks earlier Monday with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, as well as Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda.
At a joint news conference with Rau, Hayashi praised Poland’s support for war-displaced Ukrainians and pledged that Japan will accept as many evacuees as possible as a humanitarian measure and to show its “solidarity” with Poland.
“In order to protect the free and open international order, Japan will continue to cooperate with its strategic partner, Poland,” Hayashi said.
As part of those efforts, Japan will continue to impose tough sanctions on Russia, Hayashi said.
Japan has pledged $100 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Poland and its neighbors that are accepting war-displaced Ukrainians, in addition to an earlier pledge of $100 million in humanitarian aid.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
10 Comments
Login to comment
Good
Very thoughtful gesture.
bobcatfish
This is geat news. Along with France's 26000, that will make 26020
Michael Machida
No matter how you place this sentiment as a kind gesture or a good start, this act by Japan or a Japanese entity, this is ridiculous. The immigration policy by the Japanese Government is designed so that Japan does not have to actually help any other country in a crisis. It's deplorable, a lack of true compassion, and an indignity to man kind on a grand scale.
James
Didn't he say he was bringing back 30 few days ago?
https://japantoday.com/category/national/hayashi-to-take-30-ukraine-evacuees-to-japan-after-touring-poland
Seems they dropped 10 people from the list?
Philip Johnson
Embarrassing!! When will Japan learn?
Franz Pichler
Lots of haters here, you all could sponsor some Ukrainians and take them in! I think it’s a nice gesture by the minister. Always moaning here….
antifun
Must have forgot to account for the omiyage.
factchecker
Wrong - Japan does not have the legal framework to allow it, even without covid border restrictions thrown into the mix.
Meiyouwenti
Ukrainian refugees would be much happier in Poland and other Eastern European countries than living in a totally different culture half a world away.
Mark
DO MORE JAPAN, you can't expect to be recognized as a leading democracy when you give less than you take.