Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan's top finance diplomat calls Ukraine responses G7 top priority

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan, this year's chair of the Group of Seven (G7), expects Russia's invasion of Ukraine to dominate talks among the world's major advanced economies, its top finance diplomat, Masato Kanda, told Reuters.

"Sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine will be a top priority at G7 financial leaders' meetings under Japan's chair," said Kanda, who will oversee G7 deputy-level talks on economic policy this year.

Among other issues at the top of the G7 agenda would be global debt problems, Kanda said in an interview. A sharp rise in U.S. interest rates has weighed on the dollar-denominated debt of emerging market economies, already weakened by the pandemic, and now reeling from the high price of food and energy imports as a result to the Ukraine war.

Kanda said Japan was working hard to help Sri Lanka, which is suffering its deepest economic crisis in 70 years, by coordinating with the Paris Club of creditor nations and the International Monetary Fund to ensure the participation of China and India in efforts to restructure the island nation's debt.

"It is desirable to work with these non-Paris Club countries in the same way with the Common Framework," he said, referring to a Group of 20 mechanism designed to provide a swift and comprehensive debt restructuring for nations facing difficulty meeting debt obligations after the COVID-19 shock to their economies.

"If this is realized, it would pave the way to carry out debt restructuring for other middle-income countries."

Separately, Tokyo plans to spearhead discussions on ramping up a regional multilateral currency swaps arrangement - called the Chiang-Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM) agreement - to prepare against future financial crises and natural disasters, Kanda said.

Turning to the currency markets, Kanda reaffirmed Japan's determination to intervene in the foreign exchange market to curb excessive volatility in the yen, as it did last year, intervening to buy yen for the first time in 24 years.

"There's no change to this thinking," said Kanda, who is vice finance minister for international affairs, and oversaw last year's intervention to prop up the yen after it fell around 30% to 32-year lows near 152 to the dollar.

The yen has recovered ground since, and is now trading around 130 per dollar.

Kanda emphasized that the government aims to keep currency moves stable.

"Sharp, one-sided moves as seen last year are undesirable and cannot be tolerated from the viewpoints of people's livelihoods and corporate activity," he said.

He said that while the finance ministry oversaw the exchange the rate, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has independence in guiding monetary policy and is focused on achieving price stability.

"Generally speaking, the BOJ targets price stability, while we aim for currency stability," he said.

Some analysts have criticized the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy, saying that it triggered the unwelcome plunge in the yen's value last year that inflated the cost of raw material imports.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog