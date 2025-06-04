 Japan Today
Japan's top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa Image: REUTERS file
politics

Japan's top negotiator to visit U.S. on Thursday for 5th tariff talks

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's top tariff negotiator is scheduled to visit the United States from Thursday for a fifth round of ministerial-level talks, his third visit in as many weeks, aiming to narrow differences ahead of a bilateral summit eyed for mid-June.

On Tuesday, the Diet approved Ryosei Akazawa's itinerary. The minister in charge of economic and fiscal policy, known as a close aide to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is slated to return to Japan on Sunday.

The upcoming ministerial talks could address U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a doubling of tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 50 percent, effective Wednesday, after the plan went undiscussed in the previous round of talks in Washington last week.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Judging from the photo along Mr. Akazawa oozes confidence ...

Maybe the 5th time is the charm.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

to visit U.S. on Thursday for 5th tariff talks

5th, 6th, 7th, ... July deadline is approaching,

https://www.reuters.com/business/trump-extends-deadline-reach-eu-trade-deal-until-july-9-2025-05-25/

.

will Japan got exemption for tariffs while Japan still imposing high tariffs to goods from US?

https://www.reddit.com/r/japan/comments/1j9nr5j/the_us_says_japan_has_a_700_tariff_on_american/

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/03/12/japan/japan-rice-tariffs/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

