Japan's top negotiator to visit U.S. on Thursday for 5th tariff talks

Japan's top tariff negotiator is scheduled to visit the United States from Thursday for a fifth round of ministerial-level talks, his third visit in as many weeks, aiming to narrow differences ahead of a bilateral summit eyed for mid-June.
On Tuesday, the Diet approved Ryosei Akazawa's itinerary. The minister in charge of economic and fiscal policy, known as a close aide to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is slated to return to Japan on Sunday.
The upcoming ministerial talks could address U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a doubling of tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 50 percent, effective Wednesday, after the plan went undiscussed in the previous round of talks in Washington last week.© KYODO
deanzaZZR
Judging from the photo along Mr. Akazawa oozes confidence ...
Maybe the 5th time is the charm.
sakurasuki
5th, 6th, 7th, ... July deadline is approaching,
https://www.reuters.com/business/trump-extends-deadline-reach-eu-trade-deal-until-july-9-2025-05-25/
.
will Japan got exemption for tariffs while Japan still imposing high tariffs to goods from US?
https://www.reddit.com/r/japan/comments/1j9nr5j/the_us_says_japan_has_a_700_tariff_on_american/
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/03/12/japan/japan-rice-tariffs/