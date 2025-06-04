Japan's top negotiator to visit U.S. on Thursday for 5th tariff talks

Japan's top tariff negotiator is scheduled to visit the United States from Thursday for a fifth round of ministerial-level talks, his third visit in as many weeks, aiming to narrow differences ahead of a bilateral summit eyed for mid-June.

On Tuesday, the Diet approved Ryosei Akazawa's itinerary. The minister in charge of economic and fiscal policy, known as a close aide to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is slated to return to Japan on Sunday.

The upcoming ministerial talks could address U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a doubling of tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 50 percent, effective Wednesday, after the plan went undiscussed in the previous round of talks in Washington last week.

