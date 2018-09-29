Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan's trade minister to retain post in cabinet reshuffle: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will likely reappoint Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko in a cabinet reshuffle this week, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

Other key ministers, such as Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Finance Minister Taro Aso and Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, will also retain their posts, the paper said without citing sources.

A close aide of Abe, Seko has played a key role in spearheading a growth strategy for Japan's economy as part of the premier's "Abenomics" package of measures to pull Japan out of deflation.

His reappointment would come at a time Japan faces pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to open up its markets under an agreement earlier this month to kick off bilateral trade talks.

Abe will reshuffle his cabinet on Tuesday after winning a ruling party leadership vote last week, paving the way to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Okumalt

GaijinPot Travel

Transport

Fukuoka Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Kooky Kanji: The Surprising Origin Stories of Some Famous Characters

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Shrines

Fujiyoshida Sengen Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Top 5 Showcases of New Games at TGS 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Hachinohe

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon