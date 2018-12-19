Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan's view on U.S. ties worsens on Trump's trade push: poll

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's popular perception of the country's ties with the United States worsened significantly this year, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, battered by U.S. President Donald Trump's hostile trade policies.

The annual poll by Gallup and the Yomiuri newspaper showed the proportion of Japanese people who see the relationship between world's largest and third-largest economies as "good" posting its largest decline since 2000.

Since his campaign to become president in 2016, Trump has complained about Japan's $69 billion trade surplus with the United State, particularly in the autos sector, which accounts about 75 percent of the imbalance. Washington and Tokyo are set to start fresh trade talks early next year.

The poll, which was taken between Nov 26 and Dec 3, showed 39 percent of Japanese respondents think the relationship between Japan and the United States is "good", down from 56 percent in last year's survey.

It was the biggest fall since 2000. Another 39 percent say the relationship is "bad", up from 23 percent.

Across the Pacific, 50 percent of U.S. respondents in the poll think the relationship is "good", unchanged from the previous survey while 11 percent think ties are "bad", little changed from 12 percent last year.

Thirty percent of Japanese say they trust the United States, down from 39 percent in the previous survey and the lowest rate since 2000, but 70 percent of American say they trust Japan, the poll showed.

The deterioration in Japan's public perception of the United States coincides with sharp disagreement with Trump's trade protectionism.

Some 75 percent of Japanese say Trump's demand for Tokyo to reduce its trade surplus with the United States is unreasonable, the poll showed.

On the other hand, 64 percent of Japanese see the security alliance between the two nations as useful for safety in Asia-Pacific region, compared with 70 percent of Americans, the poll showed.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japan Real Estate Investment and Home Buying Seminars

Is 2019 The Year to Buy or Sell Your Property? See All January Seminar Dates & Register Here!

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japan's popular perception of the country's ties with the United States worsened significantly this year, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, battered by U.S. President Donald Trump's hostile trade policies.

What exactly is hostile about wanting a trade deficit balanced out?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Don't YOU understand !? It's not FAIR if the Japanese don't get what they want. That's why they cry when they lose at sports.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Explore

IT Company DeNA Launches ‘Zero Yen Taxi’ in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Bartenders, Hairdressers Among Top Undateable Male Professions in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Culture

8 Awesome Anime Christmas Gift Ideas

GaijinPot Blog

Live

10 Unique Low-Cost Japanese Presents to Send Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

11 Made In Japan Gifts To Take Back Home This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

A Mother And Daughter’s Special Day Out With The Hayama Excursion Ticket

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Hot springs

Matsunoyama Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES