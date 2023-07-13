Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Customers look at Japanese imported seafood products in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte
politics

Japan asks Hong Kong not to ban food imports over Fukushima water release

6 Comments

Japan has made a strong request to Hong Kong officials not to tighten restrictions on food imports from Japan because of its plan to discharge treated radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear plant, Tokyo's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Japan, in a Wednesday meeting with Hong Kong government officials, explained its plans to discharge the treated water from the tsunami-wrecked plant and assured the safety of Japanese food, the ministry said.

The meeting was held a day after Hong Kong leader John Lee said the city, Japan's second-largest market for agricultural and fisheries exports, would ban seafood products from a large number of Japanese prefectures if Tokyo goes ahead with its water release plan.

HONG KONG needs to ban dangerous products and protect its citizens, unlike Japan.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

Imagine that. And China is the number one market. Sanctions and bans cut both ways.

Japan's second-largest market for agricultural and fisheries exports,

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Good on Hong Kong! More countries, not just in the region, but around the world as well, should be following in their footsteps!

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

Just dumping water and bowing just won't work for Hongkong, unlike those poor Fukushima fisherman.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Hong Kong smart decision to protect their citizens from radioactive water and products that are highly dangerous.

Stop this water release Fukushima!

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Don’t beg, just don’t release the contaminated waste water.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Actually what Hong Kong should do is to ban all the Japanese imports.

This contained water can be cleaned with technology but it is costly, what Japan is doing is the cheapest way to deal with problem and endangering people lives.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

