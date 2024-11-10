Japan's 2nd-biggest opposition party refuses cooperation without reform

Japan's second-biggest opposition party on Sunday refused to cooperate with the ruling coalition in passing budget and other bills in parliament without political reforms, such as requiring lawmakers to disclose their use of allowances, the party's leader said.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Japan Innovation Party chief Nobuyuki Baba demanded progress in enhancing transparency of the use of the monthly allowances given to lawmakers by parties before any cross-party cooperation can be considered.

Their talks came after the coalition of Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and its partner, the Komeito party, lost a majority in the 465-member House of Representatives in the Oct. 27 general election, forcing the ruling camp to reach out to oppositions.

Ishiba proposed discussions on revising the political funds control law after a slush funds scandal in the LDP led to his predecessor Fumio Kishida stepping down.

During the meeting with Ishiba, Baba pointed to the agreement with Kishida in May to pursue legislation requiring lawmakers to submit receipts for their use of the monthly 1 million yen allowances provided to them for research, public relations and accommodation in addition to their annual salaries, he told reporters.

"The agreement with Kishida is being scrapped. I have no intention of listening to what the LDP has to say," Baba said.

Ishiba separately told reporters, "I would like to take (Baba's response) seriously and carefully and respond to it."

Ishiba is set to be reelected as premier in a parliamentary vote Monday.

