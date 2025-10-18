 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan actively promoted 'expo diplomacy' amid unstable global geopolitics

0 Comments
TOKYO

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government actively promoted "expo diplomacy" during the World Exposition in Osaka, holding numerous meetings with foreign leaders amid growing global instability, government officials said.

A senior Foreign Ministry official said the engagements had become "a major asset for Japan," as the country seeks to strengthen security and economic ties with developing and emerging nations in the Pacific region and the Global South.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said at a press conference late last week, "The prime minister held about 50 meetings, and I had around 40 related to the expo. We were able to enhance communication and strengthen cooperation with many countries."

The number of meetings held by Ishiba exceeded the roughly 30 conducted by then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi during the 2005 expo in Aichi Prefecture, the ministry said. About 90 heads of state and government leaders from abroad attended the Osaka expo.

Since the Osaka expo opened in April, dignitaries from countries with limited prior ties to Japan have traveled there, providing what a government source described as "valuable opportunities for in-depth dialogue at the leadership level." The expo concluded on Monday.

Talks held during the international cultural showcase -- featuring daily "national day" series by participating countries and regions -- were considered beneficial, as both sides could meet in a friendly atmosphere that encouraged constructive exchanges.

In July, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, a close aide to President Xi Jinping, visited the expo. Shortly after his meeting with then ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama, China announced it would resume Japanese beef imports.

A meeting between Ishiba and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who also took part in his nation's national day event in July, helped pave the way for the two countries to reach an agreement on tariffs, the Japanese government source said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Should You Visit Animal Cafes or Zoos in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 of the Coolest Movie Locations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Niihama Taiko Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

21 Amazing Japanese Skincare Products to Minimize Pores

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kinugawa Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Period Underwear in Japan: A Savvy Guide With Brand Recommendations

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog