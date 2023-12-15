Japan adds 79 targets to asset freeze list over Russia's Ukraine war

The Japanese government on Friday added 35 individuals and 44 groups linked to Russia to its list for asset freeze sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The government also banned exports by Japanese businesses to an additional 63 companies and organizations, while deciding to introduce import restrictions on Russian-produced nonindustrial diamonds next month, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The new sanction targets include Russian military officers, government officials and businesspeople, as well as groups based in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Syria and Uzbekistan, the ministry said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed his Group of Seven counterparts at a virtual summit last week of his plan to tighten sanctions.

G7 countries have imposed and beefed up sanctions on Moscow since Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022.

© KYODO