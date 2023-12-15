Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan adds 79 targets to asset freeze list over Russia's Ukraine war

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Friday added 35 individuals and 44 groups linked to Russia to its list for asset freeze sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The government also banned exports by Japanese businesses to an additional 63 companies and organizations, while deciding to introduce import restrictions on Russian-produced nonindustrial diamonds next month, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The new sanction targets include Russian military officers, government officials and businesspeople, as well as groups based in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Syria and Uzbekistan, the ministry said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed his Group of Seven counterparts at a virtual summit last week of his plan to tighten sanctions.

G7 countries have imposed and beefed up sanctions on Moscow since Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

When will the gas and the fish be sanctioned?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Phone Apps for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Trends This Winter 2023/2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Variety Shops to Visit This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Ice Village at Lake Shikaribetsu Kotan

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Nabegataki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Rokko Garden Terrace and Shidare Observatory

GaijinPot Travel