Japan adopts new cybersecurity strategy focusing on preemptive defense

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet on Tuesday adopted the government's new five-year cybersecurity strategy, with particular focus on preemptive "active cyber defense" measures to respond to the mounting risk of attack.

Describing state-sponsored attacks as a serious threat to Japan's national security, the strategy pledged to "continuously impose costs" on the attackers even in times when there is no active assault and "proactively defend against and deter cyber threats" with a range of measures.

To improve the nation's ability to analyze potential threats, information will be aggregated to the National Cybersecurity Office, which was established in July amid increasing cyberattacks targeting government bodies and key infrastructure, according to the strategy.

"We aim to realize the highest level of vigilance in the world to seamlessly address the growingly severe situation in cyberspace," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference.

As for concerns that the preemptive measures could infringe on privacy, the top government spokesman said the new initiative is designed to protect the secrecy of communication by setting "strict protocols and conditions" for the use of collected information.

In May, Japan enacted a law introducing the concept of active cyber defense, allowing police and the Self-Defense Forces to access and neutralize source servers to counter threats.

First adopted in 2013, the cybersecurity strategy has been updated every few years. Its 2021 revision named China, Russia and North Korea as cyberattack threats for the first time, saying that cyberspace has become a "realm of interstate competition that reflects geopolitical tensions."

