Japan affirms fighter jet cooperation with British foreign secretary

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy affirmed Thursday in Tokyo that the two nations will continue to collaborate on their trilateral project with Italy to develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.
The two also agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation as "each other's closest partners in Asia and Europe" and shared the view that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is "inseparable," according to the Japanese Defense Ministry, apparently with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing military presence in mind.
Touching on the fighter jet development program, Nakatani welcomed "progress of specific cooperation" with Britain at the outset of the meeting, while Lammy said their stable bilateral relations are key for global security.
Lammy is on a two-day visit to Tokyo through Friday, when he is set to attend the inaugural meeting of an economic version "two-plus-two" dialogue between Japan and Britain involving their foreign and economic ministers.
Japan and Britain, both close security allies of the United States, have been bolstering security ties in recent years, such as increasing joint defense drills.© KYODO
3 Comments
JeffLee
The US defense industry, until now lucrative, will be seeing a big loss in business if the Trump policies are allowed to continue. Another article says Sweden's industry is going gang-busters thanks the very recent geopolitical shift. European and Japanese contractors can produce weapons systems that are usually better suited to a battlefield like Ukraine than their US contractors can.
Abe234
Good. Now we won’t have to pay extra for the rights to control it. The uk paid 400 million just for the rights to control the data for the F35 and that just shows you , when they control the data they’ve got you over a barrel. Good to see the UK building its own again. We built the jaguar, the tornado, the harrier (poo pooed, originally by the U.S.) eurofighter. So we can do this. We’ve seen how the French, and Sweds can win export orders, maintain independence and support jobs and be cost effective. Time to give the U.S. a pass. Just don’t decide to cancel it half way through.
diagonalslip
they, and Italy, have been 'agreeing-to-agree' on this, over and over again, for the last couple of years.... how comforting. （⌒▽⌒）