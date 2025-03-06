Japan affirms fighter jet cooperation with British foreign secretary

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy affirmed Thursday in Tokyo that the two nations will continue to collaborate on their trilateral project with Italy to develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.

The two also agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation as "each other's closest partners in Asia and Europe" and shared the view that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is "inseparable," according to the Japanese Defense Ministry, apparently with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing military presence in mind.

Touching on the fighter jet development program, Nakatani welcomed "progress of specific cooperation" with Britain at the outset of the meeting, while Lammy said their stable bilateral relations are key for global security.

Lammy is on a two-day visit to Tokyo through Friday, when he is set to attend the inaugural meeting of an economic version "two-plus-two" dialogue between Japan and Britain involving their foreign and economic ministers.

Japan and Britain, both close security allies of the United States, have been bolstering security ties in recent years, such as increasing joint defense drills.

