Japan to set up reconstruction liaison system with Ukraine

Japan agreed Monday with Ukraine to establish a liaison system that will support the Eastern European country in its efforts to reconstruct areas severely damaged during the ongoing Russian invasion.

At a ceremony in Tokyo, Japan's reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe and Oleksandr Kubrakov, deputy prime minister for the restoration of Ukraine, signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the reconstruction support initiative.

At the request of Ukraine, Tokyo intends to provide Kyiv with advice and knowledge to be used in rebuilding devastated regions based on the experience gained from the massive 2011 earthquake and ensuing tsunami that hit the northeastern part of Japan.

Japan will assist in the rebuilding of houses and schools and in restoring water and sewage services and transport infrastructure which have been destroyed during the war waged by Russia since February 2022, the Japanese government said.

During the ceremony, Kubrakov expressed his appreciation for Tokyo's help in rebuilding Ukraine's devastated infrastructure and economy, saying, "Japan's experience and knowledge are extremely precious."

Later Monday, Kubrakov also held talks with Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara at the prime minister's office.

Kubrakov, who doubles as infrastructure minister, is visiting Japan to attend a three-day Group of Seven transport ministers meeting in the central prefecture of Mie, which ended Sunday.

In a statement issued after the gathering, the G7 ministers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the restoration of sustainable transport infrastructure in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, meanwhile, pledged during phone talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month that Japan will offer $5 million in aid after the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam. Flooding caused by the dam breach led to severe damage across a large area of southern Ukraine.

© KYODO