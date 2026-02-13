 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Image: AP
politics

Japan agrees with Britain, Italy to advance joint fighter jet project

0 Comments
MUNICH

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed with his British and Italian counterparts on Friday in Munich to accelerate joint development of a next-generation fighter jet, the Japanese government said.

In separate talks with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and British Defense Secretary John Healey, Koizumi also shared the view that security in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic is inseparable and agreed to closely cooperate to block any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.

The meetings came as the three countries are advancing the trilateral project to develop a fighter jet by 2035.

The Global Combat Air Program was announced in 2022 as Japan and the European countries moved to strengthen security cooperation in response to China's increasing military activities in the Indo-Pacific region and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese defense minister is visiting Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.

Koizumi also held talks with New Zealand Defense Minister Judith Collins and confirmed enhanced cooperation to facilitate the exchange of defense supplies.

The talks came after Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Collins agreed in December to strengthen security cooperation under new initiatives, signing an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel