Japan agrees with Britain, Italy to advance joint fighter jet project

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed with his British and Italian counterparts on Friday in Munich to accelerate joint development of a next-generation fighter jet, the Japanese government said.

In separate talks with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and British Defense Secretary John Healey, Koizumi also shared the view that security in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic is inseparable and agreed to closely cooperate to block any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.

The meetings came as the three countries are advancing the trilateral project to develop a fighter jet by 2035.

The Global Combat Air Program was announced in 2022 as Japan and the European countries moved to strengthen security cooperation in response to China's increasing military activities in the Indo-Pacific region and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese defense minister is visiting Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.

Koizumi also held talks with New Zealand Defense Minister Judith Collins and confirmed enhanced cooperation to facilitate the exchange of defense supplies.

The talks came after Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Collins agreed in December to strengthen security cooperation under new initiatives, signing an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement.

© KYODO