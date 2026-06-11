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Prime MinisterSanae Takaichi Image: AP
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Japan aims to beef up energy security cooperation with PM's Europe tour

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TOKYO

Japan aims to boost cooperation on economic security including energy through Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to Europe from this weekend for bilateral talks and a Group of Seven summit amid the Middle East conflict, the top government spokesman said Friday.

Takaichi is set to attend the three-day G7 meeting in Evian-les-Bains, France, from Monday after visiting Britain and Italy during her six-day trip from Saturday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference.

Takaichi will "proactively explain Japan's stance and efforts" as part of the G7's response to developments in the Middle East -- where the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran began in late February -- such as securing supply chains for critical minerals.

"Representing Asia, a region being hit the hardest by the current Middle East situation, Japan will take the lead in G7 discussions aimed at ensuring global energy security, especially stabilizing the crude oil market," Kihara said.

The conflict has led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy route through which around 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes, prompting Japan and other countries to seek supplies elsewhere.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, where China's military and economic clout has been growing, will also be on the agenda at the G7 summit, Kihara said.

In bilateral meetings with her British and Italian counterparts, Keir Starmer and Giorgia Meloni, Takaichi will discuss collaboration in areas such as economic security, cutting-edge technologies, national security, the economy, science and outer space, Kihara said.

© KYODO

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