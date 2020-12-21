Japan aims to conclude talks on cost-sharing for U.S. troops soon

Japan aims to conclude talks with the United States on a fresh cost-sharing agreement for hosting of American troops at an early date, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Monday.

As the two sides are still in negotiations over the replacement for the current five-year agreement that expires in March, Japan provisionally booked 201.7 billion yen ($1.95 billion) as such expenses in the budget for the fiscal year starting in April, the same level as the year before.

The outlays are part of the initial fiscal 2021 defense budget totaling 5.34 trillion yen, a record-high level approved Monday by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet.

"I hope to appropriately deal with the negotiations by taking into account the fact that the United States is in a (presidential) transition period," Motegi said.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo and Washington started formal talks on the so-called host nation support for the roughly 55,000 U.S. military personnel stationed in Japan in November.

Japan, wary that the incoming administration under President-elect Joe Biden might ask for a bigger contribution to host the troops, hopes to keep the expenses around the same level as the previous year in light of snowballing public debt.

