Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Nissan
politics

Gov't aims to make all passenger cars electric by 2050: panel report

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is aiming to make all new passenger cars electric, including hybrids and electric vehicles, by 2050, an economy ministry panel said Tuesday, amid intensified competition in the global shift to green cars.

The panel, joined by leaders of major automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co., also said in its report a new industry entity will be set up by next March under which automakers will collaborate in the joint procurement of cobalt, an essential resource in manufacturing batteries that power electrified cars.

It is rare for rival automakers to join hands to procure rare metals. The initiative comes at a time when Chinese counterparts are taking the lead in securing the scarce resource.

Competition for developing electrification technology has also been heating up in response to stricter emissions regulations worldwide.

The panel, set up by the ministry in April to discuss ways to spread the use of electric vehicles, also set a target to reduce emissions of greenhouse gas of one passenger vehicle by 90 percent by 2050 compared with the levels in 2010.

"Japan would like to contribute to achieve zero emissions on a global scale by spreading electric vehicles worldwide. That's a goal only Japan, home to the top level of the auto industry, can set," Hiroshige Seko, minister of economy, trade and industry, said during the panel meeting.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Once again, urges from the government. I wonder if they have Toyota and the other makers on board with this too?

This is a worthy idea, but even 30 years down the road folks are not going to buy cars that are for here anyway, still unreliable.

I have friends who are taxi drivers,and their company purchased electric vehicles as a part of their fleet. At first they were great, but after a couple of months on the road, they are having to recharge the cars every three to 4 hours, and it's ending up costing them lost customers because of it. They only use the electric taxis now for contracted customers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That’s like 30 years away. Not really that hard is it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa