Japan airs concern as France mulls inviting China to G7 summit

Japan has conveyed its concern to France, which will chair next year's summit of the Group of Seven major economies, about inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to the gathering, government sources said Wednesday.

France is also being asked to consider the move carefully amid fears that China's participation could make it difficult for G7 members to hold frank discussions, according to the sources.

Tokyo and Beijing have been locked in an escalating dispute since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in parliament on Nov. 7 that a military attack on Taiwan could present a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, drawing harsh criticism from Beijing.

China framed her remarks as indicating that Japan could authorize the Self-Defense Forces to act in support of the United States should China impose a maritime blockade on Taiwan or engage in other forms of coercion.

China insists that the Taiwan issue is purely an "internal affair."

Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing have also intensified after Japan's Defense Ministry had accused Chinese military aircraft of locking their radars onto Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets last Saturday.

In Beijing last Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron met Xi. Macron said on X that his country, as the rotating chair of the G7, will work with China to tackle global issues.

The host nation has the right to invite countries to the expanded G7 summit.

Asked about France's possible invitation of China to the June 2026 summit in Evian, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that Tokyo "places importance on the unity of the G7, which shares fundamental values such as democracy and the rule of law."

© KYODO