Japan airs strong concern about China's military buildup

Japan on Monday urged China to be more transparent in its growing defense spending, saying its rapid military buildup and increased activities at sea and in the air are a "strong concern."

China's military spending has been closely watched as its assertive moves have raised tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. China said Saturday it will increase its defense spending by 7.1 percent in 2022 from a year earlier to 1.45 trillion yuan ($229 billion).

"There should be more transparency in China's defense spending and policy as well as its military power, given that its expenditure has been increasing at a high rate and for an extended period," Japan's top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told a press briefing.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised a sense of alarm in East Asia amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan. Beijing regards the self-ruled democratic island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Japan has also been kept on alert as Chinese ships have been repeatedly spotted in waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The uninhabited islets are controlled by Japan and claimed by China.

Matsuno, the chief Cabinet secretary, said the government is constantly analyzing the potential impact of the Ukrainian crisis on "other individual issues of the international community," but refrained from commenting further.

"The kind of unilateral use of force to change the status quo as seen in the (Russian) invasion of Ukraine should not be tolerated in the Indo-Pacific region, especially in East Asia," he said.

As peace in the Taiwan Strait is important for not only Japan's national security but also global stability, the government will continue to follow developments based on the stance that issues related to Taiwan should be resolved through dialogue, the spokesman added.

