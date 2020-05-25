Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

Japan airs strong concern after Hong Kong rally over security law

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is watching the situation in Hong Kong "with strong concern" after demonstrators took to the streets to protest China's plan to enact a controversial security law, the top government spokesman said Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference that a free and open system ought to be maintained in Hong Kong under the "one country, two systems" framework, adding the semi-autonomous region should be allowed to thrive in "a democratic and stable manner."

"We are closely following developments regarding deliberations on the bill and protests in Hong Kong with strong concern," Suga said. "We hope that the Chinese side will address this issue in a sensible way."

Hong Kong police on Sunday used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of demonstrators decrying China's proposal of a bill that would crack down on what Beijing considers subversive activity in the former British colony, the scene of violent large-scale protests since last June.

As tensions between China and the United States heighten over a range of issues including the true origin of the coronavirus pandemic and the situation in Hong Kong, Suga said the nations must develop a stable relationship to safeguard regional and international peace and stability.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been stepping up his anti-Chinese rhetoric, warning of reacting "very strongly" to Beijing's planned national security law.

China hit back, saying a "political virus" is spreading in the United States.

"Every opportunity, this political virus is used to attack and discredit China," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday during a press conference on the sidelines of the country's annual legislative meetings.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #82: More Remote Work, More Cat Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Nagoro Scarecrow Village

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Kimono Fashion With A Twist

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

I Tried The Dalgona Coffee Trend

Savvy Tokyo