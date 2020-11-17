Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, Australia seek to align on defense as China's regional influence grows

0 Comments
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, may agree this week on an historic defense pact that will closely align two key U.S. allies in Asia as a counter to China's growing influence in the region.

Morrison arrives in Japan on Tuesday where security experts expect him to conclude a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Suga to establish a legal framework for each other's troops to visit for training and to conduct joint military operations.

"There will be something to announce from the meeting," a Japanese foreign ministry official told a media briefing, without elaborating.

A pact, which has taken six years to negotiate and would need to be ratified by lawmakers, would be the first such agreement for Japan since it signed a status of forces agreement in 1960 that allowed the United States to base warships, fighter jets and thousands of troops in and around Japan as part of a military alliance that Washington describes as the bedrock of regional security.

In a call with Suga on Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden said his incoming administration was committed to maintaining that close partnership.

Tokyo and Canberra are seeking closer ties comes as they worry about Chinese activity in the region, including militarization in the South China Sea, maneuvers around disputed islands in the East China Sea, and Beijing's growing sway over Pacific island nations further east.

"It's helpful for other nations to take a more active role in military activities and operations in the region, not least as the Americans are overstretched," said Grant Newsham, a research fellow at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies.

To counter China, Suga last month visited Vietnam and Indonesia to bolster ties with key Southeast Asian allies. That followed a meeting in Tokyo of foreign ministers from the "Quad" an informal group of Japan, Australia, the United States and India.

China, which insists its intentions in the Asia-Pacific region are peaceful, described the Quad, as a "mini-NATO" aimed at containing it.

While Japan sees India as more hesitant to deepen ties, it has pushed for greater defense cooperation with Australia since a 2007 joint statement on cooperation.

In 2013, Japan and Australia also agreed to share military supplies, which was broadened in 2017 to include munitions.

Although Japan renounced the right to wage war after World War Two, its Self Defense Forces are one of Asia's biggest and most modern militaries, with stealth fighters, helicopter carriers, submarines and recently formed amphibious units that the U.S. Marine Corp helped train.

Australia too is a significant regional military power, with a carrier-borne amphibious force it can dispatch on overseas missions.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

It is illegal, unconstitutional, and anti-humanity for Japan to have any defense pact with colonial countries against neighbor China.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo