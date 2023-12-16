Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan hosts a commemorative summit to mark the 50th anniversary of the relationship between Japan and ASEAN nations
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, left, applaud as Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa poses with her Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan after a signing ceremony at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS Pool
politics

Japan and Malaysia sign ¥400 mil maritime security assistance deal

1 Comment
By Sakura Murakami
TOKYO

Japan and Malaysia signed a security assistance deal on Saturday including a grant of 400 million yen to boost Malaysia's maritime security, as Asian nations seek to counter an increasingly assertive China.

Japan will provide equipment such as rescue boats and supplies under the official security assistance deal, signed by the two countries' foreign ministers on the sidelines of a Tokyo summit marking 50 years of ties between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida welcomed the elevation of the Japan-Malaysia relationship to a "comprehensive strategic partnership", Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

In addition to Malaysia, ASEAN members the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei claim parts of the South China Sea disputed by China, which claims almost all of the waterway that is a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China's claims had no legal basis.

China and Japan last week accused each other of maritime incursions after a confrontation between their coast guards in waters around islands they both claim in the East China Sea.

Japan's aid to Malaysia follows similar deals with the Philippines and Bangladesh this year and is part of a plan announced in April for Japan to provide developing countries with financial assistance to bolster their defenses.

In the three-day summit through Sunday, Japan is offering ASEAN members support to boost their standing as international actors and help them manage their relations with others, including China, said an official at Japan's foreign ministry.

Kishida is expected to meet separately with the leaders of all the ASEAN members, which also include Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Laos and Timor-Leste.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

It's the prime minister of Malaysia!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Variety Shops to Visit This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

Rokko Garden Terrace and Shidare Observatory

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Trends This Winter 2023/2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nabegataki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Phone Apps for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Ice Village at Lake Shikaribetsu Kotan

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog