Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider, commander of U.S. Forces Japan, and General Koji Yamazaki, Japan's top military commander, greet each other on the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carrier JS Kaga, with the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the background, during Keen Sword, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, off the south of Japan, on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Tim Kelly
politics

Japan, U.S. begin military exercise as concern about China grows

By Tim Kelly
ON BOARD JS KAGA

Japan and the United States on Monday began air, sea and land exercises around Japan in a show of force in the face of increased Chinese military activity in the region.

The Keen Sword exercise is the first big drill since Yoshihide Suga became Japan's prime minister last month with a vow to continue the military build-up aimed at countering China, which claims Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea.

Keen Sword, which is held every two years, involves dozens of warships, hundreds of aircraft and 46,000 soldiers, sailors and marines from Japan and the United States. Running until to Nov 5 it will include cyber and electronic warfare training for the first time.

"The security situation around Japan has become increasingly severe. This gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance," General Koji Yamazaki, Japan's top military commander said on board the Kaga helicopter carrier in waters south of Japan.

Japan's biggest warship was accompanied by U.S. aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan and its escort destroyers. The 248-meter-long Kaga, which was returning from patrols in the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, will be refitted as early as next year to carry F-35 stealth fighters.

Suga this month visited Vietnam and Indonesia as part of Japan’s efforts to bolster ties with key Southeast Asian allies. That followed a meeting in Tokyo of the “Quad”, an informal grouping of India, Australia, Japan and the United States that Washington sees as a bulwark against China’s growing regional influence. Beijing as denounced it as a “mini-NATO” aimed at containing it.

Japan has grown particularly concerned about an uptick in Chinese naval activity around the disputed islands in the East China Sea that Tokyo claims as the Senkaku and Diaoyu in Beijing.

Accompanying Gen Yamazaki on the Kaga, Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider, commander of U.S. Forces Japan pointed to recent activity by China that worried Washington and Tokyo, including new security laws in Hong Kong that had undermined the territory's autonomy, China's military build up in the South China Sea and harassment of Taiwan by the Chinese military over the past few months.

China has said it intentions in the region are peaceful.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
China can kiss the Senkakus off goodbye.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If communist China think they are a chance of stealing the Senkakus, they are deluded. There is zero chance the USA and a rising Japan will allow them anywhere near this inalienable Japanese land.

The 248-meter-long Kaga, which was returning from patrols in the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, will be refitted as early as next year to carry F-35 stealth fighters.

No this is game-changing news and welcome to peace-loving nations. The sight of the Kaga and Reagan in the area, fighter jets fully loaded on deck, side by side, will send shivers down Commie spines! Back off, PRC, and sort out your crumbling economy.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If China had pursued real peaceful means it never would have 1. built man made militarized islands under the pretext of lies publicly stating "peaceful and data gathering research purposes" 2. constantly encroaching and blindly claiming territory that is not there's using the guise of mass numbers of fishing boats while reaping in stores of fish from waters and economic zones they don't abide by while neighboring countries do 3. continue to blatantly send ships and oil rigs that extend underwater lines into Japan's known waters under the pretense of research yet sucking the oil blindly dry and on an on. None of the above would have happened. I won't even get into the deal breaks and agreed upon commitments concerning Hong Kong. One cannot blame either the US nor Japan. About time is all I can say.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

