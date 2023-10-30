Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ayman Nofal, a top Hamas armed commander, is greeted by his relatives upon his arrival to his home in Nusairat in the Central Gaza strip
Ayman Nofal (2nd R), a top Hamas armed commander, is seen with his family. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Japan announces sanctions on Hamas-related individuals, company

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has imposed a fresh set of sanctions on individuals and a company connected to the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, according to a statement released by the Japanese foreign ministry on Tuesday.

The sanctions consist of freezing the assets of individuals and a company that have helped fund Hamas, and is in line with new sanctions announced by the United States government earlier this month.

It is the first set of sanctions Japan has imposed on Hamas since its deadly rampage on Oct 7 that Israeli authorities say killed over 1,400 people.

Individuals including Hamas operatives Muhammad Ahmad 'Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah and Ayman Nofal were newly added to the list of people and organizations deemed as terrorists by Japan.

© (Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

so they have funds in Japan? or what?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

What difference is it going to make?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

How good is Japan's knowledge of the history of Palestine and Israel since 1948? 0 % ..........?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And no sanctions on israel-related individuals and companies?!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What to Prepare For a Japanese Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Japanese Foods Not From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

12 Japanese Essential Oils for a Zen State of Mind

Savvy Tokyo

5 Spots in Osaka Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fish to Celebrate Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Sofukuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Temples and Shrines Devoted to Mythical Creatures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo