Japan approves 14 venues for G7 ministerial meetings in 2023

Japan on Friday approved the venues for the Group of Seven ministerial meetings next year. The G7 summit is scheduled to be held in Hiroshima, one of the two Japanese cities devastated by atomic bombs in the closing days of World War II.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida represents a constituency in the western Japan city.
The following is a list of the 14 venues for the G7 ministerial meetings.
Foreign -- Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture
Finance -- Niigata, Niigata Prefecture
Science, technology -- Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture
Gender equality -- Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture
Internal affairs, security -- Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture
Digital technology -- Gunma Prefecture
Trade -- Osaka Prefecture
Education -- Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures
Health -- Nagasaki, Nagasaki Prefecture
Labor, employment -- Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture
Agriculture -- Miyazaki, Miyazaki Prefecture
Climate, energy, environment -- Sapporo, Hokkaido
Transport -- Shima, Mie Prefecture
Urban -- Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture© KYODO
diagonalslip
doesn't seem like a very planet-friendly G7 bunfigh... um, I mean, diplomatic meeting(s).... with the 'climate' section involving the most air-travel and etc, to Sapporo.... glad to see our illustrious leaders practicing what they preach.
but hey everyone, don't forget to keep your heating off next Winter....
Wouldn't it be better to have it in one locale? Many of these issues overlap. Come on, this the Olympics.