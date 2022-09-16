Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan approves 14 venues for G7 ministerial meetings in 2023

TOKYO

Japan on Friday approved the venues for the Group of Seven ministerial meetings next year. The G7 summit is scheduled to be held in Hiroshima, one of the two Japanese cities devastated by atomic bombs in the closing days of World War II.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida represents a constituency in the western Japan city.

The following is a list of the 14 venues for the G7 ministerial meetings.

Foreign -- Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture

Finance -- Niigata, Niigata Prefecture

Science, technology -- Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture

Gender equality -- Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture

Internal affairs, security -- Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture

Digital technology -- Gunma Prefecture

Trade -- Osaka Prefecture

Education -- Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures

Health -- Nagasaki, Nagasaki Prefecture

Labor, employment -- Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture

Agriculture -- Miyazaki, Miyazaki Prefecture

Climate, energy, environment -- Sapporo, Hokkaido

Transport -- Shima, Mie Prefecture

Urban -- Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture

doesn't seem like a very planet-friendly G7 bunfigh... um, I mean, diplomatic meeting(s).... with the 'climate' section involving the most air-travel and etc, to Sapporo.... glad to see our illustrious leaders practicing what they preach.

but hey everyone, don't forget to keep your heating off next Winter....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wouldn't it be better to have it in one locale? Many of these issues overlap. Come on, this the Olympics.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

