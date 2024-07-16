 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, look on as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about support for Ukraine at the NATO Summit in Washington on July 11. Biden launched the Ukraine Compact, signed by 25 countries and the European Union, as part of a commitment to Ukraine's long term security. Image: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP
politics

Japan arranging to shoulder $3.3 billion in G7 loans for Ukraine

0 Comments
VILLA SAN GIOVANNI, Italy/BRUSSELS

Japan is arranging to shoulder $3.3 billion in loans to Ukraine as part of support to be provided by Group of Seven members utilizing interest from Russian sovereign assets frozen as part of their sanctions over Moscow's invasion of its neighbor, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

The G7 members have been coordinating how to disburse the aid after their leaders agreed during their summit in Italy in June to provide $50 billion in total to support Ukraine, which has been under invasion by Russia since February 2022.

The United States and the European Union are each expected to shoulder $20 billion, while Japan, Britain and Canada are set to share the remaining $10 billion, the sources said. The G7 is aiming to begin the project by the end of this year.

France, Germany and Italy are unlikely to participate in the lending program for the time being as the European Union already has a similar support plan, the sources said.

The G7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs are poised to discuss the issue when they gather in Rio de Janeiro later this month on the sidelines of a meeting with their counterparts from the Group of 20 economies, the sources said.

The loan deal was struck amid concern over "Ukraine fatigue," with doubts persisting about how long the United States and other like-minded partners can stand together in supplying Kyiv with weapons and helping it rebuild destroyed infrastructure.

The G7 leaders said in their communique released after their summit in Italy that they intend to allocate the funds to Ukraine "within the constraints of our respective legal systems and administrative requirements."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel