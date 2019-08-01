Japan, ASEAN share concerns about South China Sea

The foreign ministers of Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Thursday shared their concerns about the situation in the South China Sea, in a veiled criticism of China's military buildup in the disputed waters.
In a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Bangkok, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh expressed the "serious concerns" of 10-member ASEAN regarding the situation, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry official.
Kono was quoted by the official as saying the situation "has been deteriorating every year" and that Japan shares ASEAN's worries.
Despite Minh's reference to "serious concerns" about the dispute with China, ASEAN foreign ministers failed Wednesday to send a unified message on the issue, apparently due to opposition from countries such as Cambodia and Laos that do not want to provoke Beijing.
In Thursday's meeting, Kono urged relevant countries to ensure a peaceful resolution to the dispute and called for demilitarization of the waters, the Japanese official said.
Neither Kono nor Minh singled out China in their remarks.
Tensions have flared anew after it was revealed last month that China test-fired anti-ship ballistic missiles in disputed areas of the South China Sea.
Separately, Chinese naval vessels have rammed Philippine fishing boats and Vietnam accused China of violating its sovereignty by interfering with offshore oil and gas activities in disputed waters.
China has conflicting territorial claims with four ASEAN members -- Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam -- as well as Taiwan in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway through which more than a third of global trade passes.
In addition, Kono and his ASEAN counterparts agreed to maintain U.N. sanctions on North Korea in an effort to compel the country to give up its nuclear weapons program, according to the Japanese official.
Kono sought increased coordination with ASEAN in pushing forward stalled denuclearization negotiations between the United States and North Korea.
The ASEAN ministers backed Japan's efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.
Kono said Japan wants to cooperate with the 10-nation bloc in promoting a vison of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law.
ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.© KYODO
Akie
Kono is a good diplomat, and a potential future PM. But Kono should stop involving himself in the South China Sea. His comment such as "has been deteriorating every year" is very vague and he should clarify it against "guessing" by the fake media. The worst scenario was during WW2 when Japan invaded almost all the South East Asian countries, and declared the South China Sea as Japan's own. If Japan can use force and violence to claim the Sea thousand miles away. why can't China to claim it peacefully based thousand years discovery and usage ? Japan has no legal basis to state that the water is disputed, because Japan returned it back to China, not to Vietnam !
OssanAmerica
Japan is not claiming the South China Sea. Neither is the US, or Australia, or UK or France or the SEA countries. They are taking the position that it is international waters. It is the Chinese dictatorship alone that is claiming all of the SCS with their ridiculous 9-dash line, and militarizing it by arming the artificial islands. This kind of unilateral territorial expansion is not seen as "peaceful" by the rest of the world. BTW at the end of WWII, Japan returned islands to the ROC. Not the PRC which did not even exist in 1945.
NZ2011
Akie its everyones business when the status quo is being challenged, there is no doubt China is doing this.
Its everyones business when countries have military buildups, there is no doubt this is what China is doing.
China doesn't "own" or have access to everything.
The war the war...bit sick of hearing about it lately.. but its time to move on Japan is not being and has not been anything like that since that time, the only country in the area acting anything like that and showing those same worrying signs is China.
Japan and South Korea need to sort their woes out quickly as they must have a better relationship to stop a shift of power in the region.