Japan, ASEAN top diplomats vow to boost security ties

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, sixth from left, poses for photos with ASEAN ministers and delegates before the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with Japan at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa agreed with ASEAN member states on Friday to deepen security and economic cooperation, with China attempting to bolster its clout in nearby waters through a military buildup.

The agreement between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations comes as Chinese coast guard ships have been recently accused of repeatedly engaging in aggressive activities near disputed shoals in the resource-rich South China Sea.

Tensions in the waters have been escalating, especially since Chinese vessels collided with several Philippine inflatable boats in June, resulting in a Filipino soldier losing a finger. Chinese ships have also used water cannons against Philippine vessels.

During the Japan-ASEAN foreign ministerial meeting in the Lao capital of Vientiane, Kamikawa emphasized the importance of realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision advocated by Japan in what is seen as a bid to counter China.

With China claiming sovereignty over almost the entire sea, the government led by the ruling Communist Party has rapidly built artificial islands with military infrastructure in the waters, home to some of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

At their summit in Tokyo in December to commemorate 50 years of friendship and cooperation, Japan and ASEAN countries confirmed that they will boost relations in the security and economic fields as the geopolitical environment has become increasingly severe.

