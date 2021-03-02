Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan asks China to stop anal COVID-19 tests on Japanese citizens

TOKYO

The Japanese government has requested China not to subject Japanese citizens entering the country to anal COVID-19 tests after receiving complaints of "psychological distress" from some of them, the top government spokesman said Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has made the request through the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, although it has not been informed of any change in China's policy on how it conducts the polymerase chain reaction tests for the novel coronavirus.

Kato said at a regular press conference the government will continue to urge China to exempt its citizens from such a test method, which is used on some of those quarantined or entering China, noting it "has not been confirmed anywhere else in the world."

Already the United States has protested to China after learning some U.S. officials were subjected to the testing method, according to CNN.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

I agree with the premise that individual dignity and freedom towers above the supposed "for the greater good"

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Huh, last week it was US diplomats getting poked in the posterior with a swab. Now the Japanese. I say what's good for the goose is good for the gander. Make Chinese visitors to the US bend over and see what happens.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

I don't know. Maybe mandatory anal swabs are a good way to discourage non-essential air travel :)

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Real headlines are increasingly resembling Onion headlines.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

**** China !!..

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Avoid visiting China altogether. Even biometric info can be "stolen" via anal tests.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

How bout they ask for a stool sample. Then they can swab away.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

