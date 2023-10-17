Japan asks Iran to talk to Hamas and try to calm tensions with Israel

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa asked her Iranian counterpart on Tuesday to talk to the militant Palestinian group Hamas to try to ease tension in the conflict with Israel, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
Israel has vowed to annihilate the Iran-backed Hamas that rules Gaza after fighters burst into Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,300 people, mainly civilians, in the deadliest day in the country's 75-year-old history.
Kamikawa held a phone call with Hossein Abdollahian on Tuesday as Israel prepares to escalate an offensive against Hamas that has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and raised fears of a broader conflict with Iran.
Kamikawa and Abdollahian agreed to cooperate to improve humanitarian access to Gaza, a foreign ministry statement said.
They also reached an agreement on the importance of the international community coming together for humanitarian support.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday Israel's "genocide" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip should stop "immediately".
Kamikawa said there were currently about 900 Japanese citizens in Israel and the Palestinian territories, and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hideki Murai later said the government planned to evacuate them with Japanese military aircraft as early as in the second half of this week.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The weapons recovered from the assault on southern Israel have Iranian markings all over them. What sane person thinks Iran is going to be a peace negotiator here?
Mr Kipling
"Please Iran tell Hamas to ask Israel to stop committing war crimes".
Why doesn't Japan just ask Israel to stop?
Peter Neil
I'm sure that will work . . .
Mr Kipling
Any guesses where the bombs that fell on the Gaza hospital came from? The US of where?
ushosh123
Like asking the criminals to tell the police, we don't got beef with you, you don't need to catch me. We good, mm Kay?
Kotaro88
Iran is behind all this despicable terror attack. They wanted to sabotage Israel-Arab World normalization. and they succeeded. There's no way Iran would want Hamas to stop. No way at all
Yrral
Japan will be spared any hostiles,they are just are just boring and do not attract that much attention
TaiwanIsNotChina
You don't acknowledge the US to be a peace negotiator here, so your point is kind of silly.
marc laden
The reality is coming out..... Japan a Nation ,,, drop out US president the Biden ( so called greatest leader).... and go directly to Iran to solve the problem. Now may be no country has trust in USA.... .... What a tragedy under Biden ... the democrats should realize this .... deleting comments will not hide the truth..
Go Japan... be a leader by yourself. until you find a new world leader ..
Keepitreal
I’m sure they will listen to her……..
obladi
a bit too late for that. Hamas will be hunted and killed as long as they live
TaiwanIsNotChina
I don't think even Kishida is daft enough to go joining the BRICS den of thieves.
Meiyouwenti
Diplomacy works best when backed by military power and firm resolution to achieve specific goals. Japan has neither.
didou
Japan has always had good relationships with Iran. It might better work than any US move
Yubaru
Kishida is having her do this because he wants to be seen as playing an active role as a "leader" in world politics, even when it's in effect, a useless gesture. Just lie Abe, play the politics game, and make the people of Japan think that their leaders are doing something right.
Only problem is there never seem to be any positive results!
antifun
Wut? Hamas already asked for a ceasefire. There's nothing more they can do short of turning themselves in en masse to the IDF at this point. Does she even watch the news?
stormcrow
That’s kind of like asking one deadly cult to tell another deadly cult to chill.