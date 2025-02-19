Japan asks Taliban to respect human rights during talks in Tokyo

Japan has urged the Taliban to respect human rights as the two sides met in Tokyo, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, during the first known visit to the country by members of the hard-line Islamist group since its takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

Toshihide Ando, head of the ministry's Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau, held an informal "exchange of views" in the capital on Tuesday with senior Taliban members including Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy, according to the ministry.

The Taliban have limited women's rights, banning secondary and higher education for girls and imposing restrictions on dress and employment opportunities.

Ando, who doubles as the ministry's special representative for Afghanistan, also called on the Taliban to "reflect the voice of the Afghan people" when governing, the ministry said.

In a letter sent to Kyodo News on Wednesday, Nazari said Afghan people seek "strong, friendly and deep relations with Japan" as Tokyo has "never interfered in Afghanistan's internal affairs and will not do so in the future."

While not detailing what was discussed at Tuesday's talks with Ando, the letter said, "Our request to the government of Japan is to further assist the people of Afghanistan" in areas such as education, health care and infrastructure.

He also encouraged Japanese businesses to invest, saying, "Security has been ensured throughout the country, corruption has been eradicated, and a favorable environment for investors has been created."

The officials of the Taliban regime, which is not recognized by Japan as Afghanistan's official government, arrived on Sunday at the invitation of the Nippon Foundation, a nonprofit grant-making organization based in Tokyo.

