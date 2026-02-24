Japan asks U.S. for fair treatment over latest tariff measures

Japan's trade minister Ryosei Akazawa has asked the United States not to treat the country less favorably than under last year's trade deal ahead of the implementation of the new 10 percent global tariff proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, the ministry said Tuesday.

During Monday's telephone talks, Akazawa and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to swiftly and sincerely implement the deal, with Tokyo pledging to invest $550 billion in return for a reduction of U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods.

The agreement reached last July set the United States' so-called reciprocal tariff on Japanese goods at 15 percent and sector-based duties on automobiles at the same rate in exchange for Tokyo's $550 billion investment package.

But following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to invalidate Trump's sweeping tariffs, the president announced a new, across-the-board 10 percent tariff under a different legal framework, with its implementation scheduled on Tuesday local time.

Akazawa told a press conference on Tuesday in Tokyo that if the 10-percent tariff replacing the reciprocal tariffs is surcharged unilaterally, the Japanese side "could see additional tariff burdens on some goods."

As for U.S.-bound green tea and beef, major items among Japan's exports to the world's largest economy, farm minister Norikazu Suzuki said tariffs are expected to remain at zero and 26.4 percent, respectively, regardless of Trump's new 10 percent tariff measure.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Trump signed a presidential order last November that exempted agricultural goods, including beef and green tea, from the reciprocal tariffs.

Trump, who had railed against the high court's decision, said on Saturday he would raise the new 10-percent rate to 15 percent, without specifying when, and hinted at unleashing other import taxes, fueling concerns among Japanese exporters.

The 40-minute telephone call between Akazawa and Lutnick came after Trump announced earlier this month Japan's first set of investment projects in the United States, worth about $36 billion.

Akazawa, minister of economy, trade and industry, who worked to reach the trade deal as Japan's top tariffs negotiator, said Tokyo and Washington have "promised each other that (the investments) will be implemented sincerely and promptly in the future."

On Friday, the high court struck down Trump's reciprocal tariffs targeting almost all U.S. trading partners, as well as the fentanyl-related levies he had applied to goods from China, Canada and Mexico using a 1970s-era emergency law.

