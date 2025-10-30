 Japan Today
Japan, Australia agree to boost cooperation on economic security

GYEONGJU, South Korea

The foreign ministers of Japan and Australia agreed Thursday to bolster cooperation on economic security as next year marks the 50th anniversary of their friendship treaty, the government said.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in South Korea, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting in Gyeongju.

The two foreign ministers met for the first time since the formation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Cabinet last week. Motegi, a veteran lawmaker, previously served as foreign minister for more than two years from 2019.

Motegi and Wong agreed to promote cooperation in economic security, including supply chains for critical minerals, the Japanese government said, amid concerns over China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

They also confirmed Tokyo and Canberra will strengthen concrete bilateral collaboration in fields such as security and people-to-people exchanges, in light of the 50th anniversary of the Basic Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in 2026.

"Japan and Australia are the central pillar of the coordination among like-minded countries for realizing" a free and open Indo-Pacific, Motegi was quoted by the government as telling Wong.

