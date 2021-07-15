Japan, Australia to promote regional trade deals

Japan and Australia agreed Thursday to promote the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership regional trade deals to revitalize the COVID-19 pandemic-hit regional economy.

In a meeting in Tokyo, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and Dan Tehan, Australia's minister for trade, tourism and investment, affirmed close cooperation in assisting Britain's accession process in the TPP, an 11-nation group formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Voicing expectations for early enforcement and full implementation of the RCEP by all 15 member states, the ministers affirmed the TPP and RCEP "are critical to post-COVID-19 economic recovery for the region," according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.

Tokyo and Canberra are members of the two deals, both of which do not involve the United States.

"Ministers were united in their commitment to free and fair trade as foundational principles and to the objectives and strengthening of the rules-based multilateral trading system," the statement said.

In a veiled criticism of China's trade practices and economic diplomacy, the ministers, in partnership with other countries, pledged to "address non-market practices and unfair and coercive use of economic measures in order to achieve free and fair economic architecture" in the Indo-Pacific region.

China is not a party to the TPP but is a member of RCEP, which includes the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

In the Japan-Australia Ministerial Economic Dialogue, the third of its kind, Kajiyama said, "It is timely to have an opportunity for strategic dialogue that spans both trade and energy issues."

Angus Taylor, Australia's minister for energy and emissions reduction, also joined the meeting virtually.

The two sides reaffirmed the importance of strengthening supply chain resilience for sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth in the region, the statement said, citing the significance of a trilateral supply chain resilience initiative with India.

In the field of decarbonization, the ministers affirmed close collaboration in technology research and development to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

They agreed to work closely on the development of technology to capture carbon dioxide and store it in an underground facility, according to Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Methods to produce and transport hydrogen, considered one of the key clean energies, were also among the topics discussed, the ministry said.

Acknowledging Australia's status as a stable and reliable supplier of liquefied natural gas and other energy sources, the ministers underscored the importance of supporting ASEAN countries to meet their growing energy demand.

The ministers confirmed that "LNG is playing an important role for various and pragmatic energy transitions, especially in ASEAN."

© KYODO