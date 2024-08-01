Japan, Australia eye 2-plus-2 ministerial security talks in Sept

Japan and Australia are arranging to hold a meeting involving their foreign and defense ministers early next month, sources familiar with the matter said Friday, amid growing fears about China's military buildup in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the "two-plus-two" talks, set to take place around Sept. 5 in Australia, the ministers are likely to aim to expand joint drills by their forces to enhance interoperability, according to the sources.

The two countries would hold such a meeting after the foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and India, known as the Quad, reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the rules-based maritime order in the region earlier this week in Tokyo.

Next month, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara plan to meet their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles, in the first two-plus-two gathering between the two nations since December 2022 in Tokyo.

Tokyo and Canberra have a bilateral reciprocal access agreement to ease restrictions on transfers of their forces for joint exercises and disaster relief operations, which came into effect in August last year.

Japan held a two-plus-two meeting with the United States on Sunday and is planning to have one with India later this month, diplomatic sources said.

© KYODO