Japan, Australia sign deal to promote defense technology cooperation

2 Comments
SINGAPORE

Japan and Australia on Sunday reached a deal to simplify procedures for joint technical studies on defense equipment, with the aim of promoting bilateral cooperation amid China's military buildup in the Indo-Pacific region.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles signed the memorandum at their meeting in Singapore on the margins of the three-day Asia Security Summit from Friday, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.

For Japan, it is the second such defense pact following one with the United States, according to the Defense Ministry.

Tokyo and Australia have been stepping up their security collaboration as the two U.S. allies become more vigilant against Beijing's maritime assertiveness in the East and South China seas and its growing military presence in the region.

In January last year, the Japanese and Australian leaders concluded a reciprocal access agreement to enable smoother and faster deployment of troops for joint training and disaster relief efforts.

2 Comments
Good news.

I'd love to see Japan participate in Pillar 2 of AUKUS, to increase things like its cyber defenses and electronic warfare skills. And before anyone talks about non-proliferation, Pillar 2 is not the nuclear subs part:

https://aukusforum.com/aukus-pillar-two

Who knows - this may already be in the works.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Good to see past enemies of WWII now allied in the face of the 21st century's dictatorships.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

