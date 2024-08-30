Japan, Australia to hold ministerial security talks Sept 5

Japan's and Australia's foreign and defense ministers will meet next week, the Japanese government said Friday, amid China's expanding military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

At the "two-plus-two" talks in Australia next Thursday, the ministers will discuss ways to make "further progress" in bilateral security and defense cooperation, and share views on regional affairs, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said at a separate news conference that it is essential to strengthen collaborative relations with like-minded countries as the security environment surrounding Japan becomes severer.

Kamikawa and Kihara will be hosted by their Australian counterparts Penny Wong and Richard Marles.

The two nations last held a two-plus-two gathering in December 2022 in Tokyo.

© KYODO