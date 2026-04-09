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Japan, Australia to step up defense ties, coordinate on strategy updates

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TOKYO

Japan and Australia agreed Wednesday to continue discussions on strengthening defense cooperation amid evolving regional challenges and threats posed by North Korea's missile development.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his counterpart Richard Marles exchanged views during their meeting in Tokyo on ongoing efforts to revise their respective national security strategies.

The ministers confirmed they will maintain close coordination to ensure strategic alignment.

They also discussed the U.S.-Israel war with Iran and the launch of ballistic missiles by North Korea earlier in the day.

North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan in the morning and at least one more in the afternoon, according to the Japanese and South Korean authorities.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Koizumi said the meeting helped update their shared understanding of the regional situation, while Marles welcomed news of a cease-fire agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Last August, Australia selected the upgraded Japanese Mogami-class frigate as the basis for joint development under its naval modernization program.

"Although the Middle East has been garnering global attention, we must not allow a vacuum to be created in our security in the areas around Japan and Indo-Pacific," Koizumi said.

"In this sense, the visit of Minister Marles has made the very timely meeting, sending important messages to turn the eyes of allies and like-minded countries to this region."

Marles said, "the missile launch today of North Korea is a reminder of the challenges that we face in the Indo-Pacific...Today, the tempo of exercises and operations between our two defense forces has never been more extensive and has never been greater."

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Japan-Australia basic treaty of friendship and cooperation.

Koizumi has signaled his intention to visit Australia sometime soon. The finalization of their frigate contract is expected to be announced there.

Before meeting with Koizumi, Marles, who doubles as deputy prime minister, held talks with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on strengthening cooperation in the areas of defense and economic security.

© KYODO

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