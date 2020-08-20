Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Gov't awards COVID-19 relief work to Deloitte affiliate after Dentsu controversy

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government has signed a contract with a Deloitte-linked consulting group to distribute coronavirus relief payouts following public anger over a previous deal involving advertising giant Dentsu.

Lawmakers and other critics questioned how taxpayers’ money was spent under the previous subcontracting scheme, and whether a small non-profit organization was a front that would protect Dentsu from public scrutiny.

The contract for the second round of payouts was awarded to Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory on Friday for about 42.8 billion yen ($404 million), according to a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The first round was contracted to the non-profit Service Design Engineering Council, co-founded by Dentsu, under a $718 million contract. Service Design took a less than 1% cut of the awarded funds before passing on the rest to Dentsu, which in turn subcontracted the work to over 60 companies, Reuters previously reported.

Government officials have said the selection process for Service Design and Dentsu was fair and legitimate, and that no preferential treatment was given.

The Deloitte contract is smaller as fewer businesses would be eligible for payouts, said a METI official who declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

Dentsu previously said it would not bid for any future trade ministry projects following the furor that followed the initial contract.

Sachiyo Kikuchi, spokeswoman at Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory, said Deloitte planned to work with partner companies to administer the project but declined to disclose further details.

Deloitte bid in the first round but lost out to Service Design, METI said earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Government officials have said the selection process for Service Design and Dentsu was fair and legitimate, and that no preferential treatment was given

Not a parachute to be seen.

.

.

.

Yet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Have the Dentsu execs return the pocket money (my taxes) they received and I'll be happy.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Dentsu has been in the news and has been getting off too many times. Someone should really do some investigating and find out which politicians own stock or are receiving under the table money.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

