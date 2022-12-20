Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan backs African Union entry to G20, Kishida says

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will support the African Union's entry to the Group of 20 (G20) forum of the world's largest economies, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

Kishida said the union's addition to the G20 was important "given African countries' increasing role in international society".

Japan also agreed with Senegal on resource development cooperation and boosting investment by Japanese firms, Kishida said.

"We confirmed to build a further comprehensive relationship between Japan and Senegal," he told reporters after meeting Senegalese President Macky Sall in Tokyo.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Choose the Best Online Tutoring Service in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find A Foreign Baby Name That Also Works in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo