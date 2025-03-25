 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani visits Naval Station Ernesto Ogbinar, previously known as Wallace Air Station, in San Fernando City
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani delivers a statement in front of the Japanese-built air surveillance radar, at the Naval Station Ernesto Ogbinar, previously known as Wallace Air Station, in San Fernando City, La Union province, Philippines, February 23, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File photo Image: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez
politics

Japan backs close security ties with India, South Korea in Indo-Pacific

0 Comments
By Shivam Patel
NEW DELHI

Japan has said that it backed close security cooperation with South Korea and India in the Indo-Pacific, days after the Philippines' military chief said a U.S.-backed security group wanted both nations to join to counter China in the region.

Japan's Ministry of Defense said in a statement to Reuters on Monday that it supported building a multi-layered network of alliances in general, and but declined to say whether it has given its consent or made any specific considerations on the expansion of the Squad group.

The Squad is an informal multilateral grouping made up of Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, focused on defense cooperation, intelligence sharing, and joint military exercises and operations.

"It is important to build networks among allies and like-minded countries organically and in a multi-layered manner, as well as to expand such networks and strengthen deterrence, as Japan faces the most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War II," Japan's Ministry of Defense said.

It added that the ministry "believes that close cooperation among regional partners, including Australia, the Philippines, as well as the Republic of Korea and India is extremely important from the perspective of realizing a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific', while the Japan-U.S. Alliance remains at its core."

General Romeo S. Brawner, military chief of the Philippines, said at a security forum in New Delhi last week that Squad nations were trying to include India and South Korea in the grouping to counter China. His remarks followed a series of escalating confrontations between Manila and Beijing over the past couple of years in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

India's defense ministry and South Korea's embassy in India did not respond to a request for comment.

Christopher Elms, the spokesperson of the U.S. Embassy in India, told Reuters last week that, "The United States will continue to work with all of our partners to continue to advance a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region".

Australia's defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo

What Makes Code Quest Japan’s Most Dynamic Tech Camp?

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Shukugawa Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

Words for Spring Cleaning in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kobe

GaijinPot Travel

How Does Inheritance Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ in Japan: Women Dating Women

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

School Holidays in Japan: What To Expect

Savvy Tokyo