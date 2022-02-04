Japan backs U.S anti-extremism efforts after IS leader's death

Japan said Friday it appreciates U.S.-led efforts to fight extremism following the reported death of the Islamic State group's leader, calling the development an "important step" toward peace and stability in the Middle East.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the fight against extremism continues and Japan will continue to work closely with other nations.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in a U.S. military counterterrorism operation in Syria. He reportedly blew himself up along with his family when U.S. forces approached.

"It follows the death of (Abu Bakr) al-Baghdadi in 2019 and is an important step toward peace and stability in the Middle East," Matsuno said at a press briefing. "We value this as a result of an incessant international effort by the U.S.-led coalition (to tackle extremism)." Al-Baghdadi was the founder of the Islamic State group.

"We will work closely with the international community to eradicate the hotbeds of extremism and ensure peace and stability in the Middle East, including Syria," the top government spokesman said.

