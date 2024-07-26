Japan, Britain agree to promote fighter jet co-development

The foreign ministers of Japan and Britain agreed Friday to continue promoting their joint fighter jet development program amid concern that the new government led by the Labour Party may review the trilateral project with Italy.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her new British counterpart, David Lammy, held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related gatherings in the Lao capital of Vientiane, the Japanese government said.

The Global Combat Air Program fighter project aims to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft and start deploying it by 2035. Kamikawa was quoted by the government as telling Lammy that Japan-Britain cooperation is important for global stability.

With the Labour Party securing a majority in the House of Commons after a general election earlier this month, its leader, Keir Starmer, became British prime minister, succeeding Rishi Sunak and ending 14 years of Conservative Party rule.

On Friday, Kamikawa also met bilaterally with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. They confirmed that Japan and Norway will work together to strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law, the government said

Japan has decided to buy the Norwegian-made Joint Strike Missile from fiscal 2026.

