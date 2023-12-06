Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A concept model of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)'s fighter jet is displayed at the DSEI Japan defense show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba
A concept model of the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) fighter jet is displayed at the DSEI Japan defense show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba on March 15. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
politics

Japan, Britain and Italy to establish new organization to develop jet fighter: sources

5 Comments
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO

Japan, Britain and Italy will sign a treaty in Tokyo next week to establish a joint organization and industry group for developing their planned advanced jet fighter, three sources with direct knowledge of the plans said.

An inter-government body will oversee the industry group venture led by Britain's BAE Systems PLC, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Italy's Leonardo. That group will distribute work to teams in different parts of the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), such as the engine and avionics, the sources said.

They asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Reuters in March reported that Japan and Britain would dominate GCAP, with about a 40% share of the work each. Rome dismissed that as "speculative."

Japan's defense ministry declined to comment. Officials at the British and Italian embassies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The agreement, which parliaments of each country must ratify, will come a year after they established their first major defense industry collaboration by merging the separate next-generation fighter efforts of London and Tokyo.

Someone from Japan may lead the project initially, and the management will rotate among the three countries, two of the sources said. Japan's leading candidate for that job is Masami Oka, and adviser to the defense ministry who retired as vice minister of international affairs in July, they added.

Oka did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The three countries plan to choose Britain as GCAP's headquarters, Reuters reported in September.

GCAP may also welcome other nations as junior partners, with Saudi Arabia among the contenders because it would bring money and a lucrative market to a project expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

Other companies involved in the project include European missile maker MBDA, Japanese avionics manufacturer Mitsubishi Electric Corp, and engine makers Rolls-Royce PLC, IHI Corp, and Avio Aero.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments

The three countries plan to choose Britain as GCAP's headquarters

That pretty much sums it up; GCAP is a British fighter with Italian and Japanese subcontractors.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Watch the US nip this in the bud.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Another organization another mouth to feed.

Who will pay for it? I hope it won't come from my taxes again.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

We already bought 126 F-35s that crash and have 200 technical problems. Ospreys too. Now this.

if japan really wants self defense, affordable, best, we should just buy Russian SU-25s.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@quercetum

Watch the US nip this in the bud.

Japan is looking to buy Boeing MQ-28 combat drone to appease the US left out of this deal.

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/c93d37cdc7061a7c8225f3f1568492653963869b

空自「次期戦闘機」の相棒、「ボーイングの無人機」が有力か？ 米豪の激推し機 日本の出る幕は

0 ( +0 / -0 )

