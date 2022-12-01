Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's government has approved a bill tightening the rules on religious donations after scrutiny of fundraising practices by the Unification Church Photo: AFP/File
politics

Gov't approves bill tightening religious donation rules

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's government on Thursday approved a bill tightening the rules on religious donations after scrutiny of controversial fundraising practices by the Unification Church.

Claims that the church pressures followers to donate huge sums have been discussed in parliament since former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a man angered by the sect's alleged practices.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proposed the bill as his government battles tumbling approval ratings linked in part to anger over links between politicians and the Unification Church.

A justice ministry official confirmed to AFP that the bill was approved by the cabinet on Thursday evening, and it will now be debated by parliament.

The proposed legislation would allow religious believers and their family members to ask for the return of donations and prohibits religious groups from soliciting funds through coercive means, including linking donations to spiritual salvation.

Religious figures could face prison sentences of up to a year or fines if convinced of pressuring followers to donate.

The man accused of murdering Abe reportedly resented the Unification Church over massive donations his mother made that bankrupted the family.

The bill would also allow dependent family members of believers to retract donations made by their relatives.

The church denies pressuring members to make donations.

In October, Kishida ordered a government investigation into the Unification Church, officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

The probe could lead to a dissolution order, which would cause the church to lose its status as a tax-exempt religious organization, though it could still continue to operate.

A probe soon after Abe's death found half the ruling party's MPs had ties to the church, and in October the government's minister for economic revitalization resigned over his link to the sect.

Founded in Korea in 1954 by Sun Myung Moon, the church is known for mass weddings of its followers, who are sometimes referred to as Moonies.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

including linking donations to spiritual salvation.

How else are they going to get people to donate?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Are they paying tax?

No, and in my opinion, ALL religious related cults should have those tax breaks eliminated. If people want to donate their hard earned money, that's their choice, but the cults should not be given any tax breaks either.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel