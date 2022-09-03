Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Protesters leave from a seafront tent camp in Colombo
FILE PHOTO: A protesters holds a national flag at a seafront tent camp that became the focal point of months-long nationwide demonstrations, as the deadline police asked them to leave the camp is approaching, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
politics

Japan calls for creditor nations' talks on Sri Lanka debt restructuring

TOKYO

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Friday urged all creditor nations to discuss Sri Lanka's debt restructuring, after the crisis-hit South Asian nation reached a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

"It's important for all creditor nations, including China and India, to gather to discuss Sri Lanka's debt restructuring," Suzuki told a news conference.

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a loan of about $2.9 billion, the global lender said on Thursday, as the country seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

