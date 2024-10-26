 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
In this handout photo, armed Israeli Air Force planes depart from an unknown location to attack Iran on Saturday. Image: Israeli Army via AP
politics

Japan calls for restraint after Israel strikes Iran in retaliation

TOKYO

The Japanese government expressed concerns over Israel's attack on military facilities in Iran on Saturday and called for all parties concerned to exercise "maximum restraint" amid fears of an all-out regional war.

Touching on Israel's strikes on military targets in Iran as a retaliatory act, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said, "Japan is deeply concerned about the exchanges of attacks, including this attack, and strongly condemns any action that escalates the situation.

"Japan strongly urges all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and to calm the situation," he said in a statement issued Saturday, citing that "peace and stability in the Middle East region are extremely important" to the Asian country.

Following the surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas about a year ago that triggered the conflict in the Gaza Strip, clashes have intensified between Israel and its regional foe Iran and allied groups across the Middle East.

Israel's military said Saturday that it had conducted "targeted and precise strikes on military targets in Iran" in response to "months of continuous attacks."

On Oct 1, Iran launched at least 180 ballistic missiles toward Israel in retaliation for the killings of the leaders of its allies Hamas and Lebanon-based Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed retaliation for the attack.

In the wake of the latest attack, Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying it "considers itself entitled and obligated to defend against foreign acts of aggression." The air strikes reportedly killed four of its soldiers and hit radar systems.

