Japan calls on Iran to stop threatening passage through Strait of Hormuz

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, in phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Tuesday, called on Iran to stop all actions that threaten safe passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
The conversation between Motegi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was the second since the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February and came just days before Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is due to visit Washington for a summit meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Expressing concern that a number of Japanese-linked vessels have been kept within the Persian Gulf as the war has engulfed neighboring countries, Motegi called for Tehran to take appropriate measures to ensure safety for all ships that transit the crucial passageway for oil and gas, the ministry said.
Since the war began, Iran has largely blocked the narrow strait, upending global energy markets. Japan relies on the Middle East for over 90 percent of its crude oil imports, most of which pass through the chokepoint at the mouth of the Persian Gulf.
The ministry said Araghchi explained Iran's positions, while Motegi, for his part, called for a cessation of attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure in the Middle East and requested that two Japanese nationals currently held in Iran be released.
The two agreed to continue communicating with each other to help bring the situation under control, it added.
Motegi and Araghchi previously spoke on March 9.© KYODO
5 Comments
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Legrande
"We support US military operations which are destroying your country but expect you to ensure safe passage of our ships"
Ryan Wright
Why doesn’t Japan tell America to stop dropping missles on girls school! Not a word about the death of more than 170 innocent school girls.
Tamarama
If this is the extent of Japanese 'assistance' to Trump, I am deeply satisfied.
sakurasuki
Don't we all expect things is that easy as a simple phone call?
Ricky Kaminski13
The phone call was a precursor to the meeting between Sanae and Trump next week. Surely that’s obvious.
The Japanese can now say, ‘We asked nicely, they refused’.
I think Sanae knows exactly what’s at stake here on the global chess board. Japan can no longer take a spectators seat for these historical global shifts and she is exactly the lady needed at this juncture to understand what’s at stake and what has to be done. Japan is gunna have to become a player. Better now than at the 12th hour.
She will work closely with her mate Trump, he will appreciate it and Japan will secure the U.S as a firm friend and ally. Just watch Keith Starmers U.Ks inability to have a spine and do the opposite and that Japan. Thankfully the conditions are in your favor thanks to Sanaesan to do exactly that.
side note: anyone been actually listening to the PM talking in the Diet? Her tone, volume, calm confidence, cadence and conviction. Margret Thatcher in Japanese! Have a listen, it’s uncanny!