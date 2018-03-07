Japan calls on U.S. military to report aircraft mishaps swiftly

The Japanese government said Wednesday it has asked the U.S. military to swiftly report mishaps after it took six days for it to be notified that an F-15 fighter jet stationed in Okinawa had lost a part during a flight.
"It is truly regrettable that it was not reported immediately," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, adding the government has asked the U.S. military to report such incidents promptly, investigate the cause and prevent a recurrence.
A part resembling an antenna weighing 1.4 kilograms fell from the fighter jet stationed at the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Japan's southwestern prefecture on Feb 27, but Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera revealed the government was only notified on Monday.
"We would like to request the U.S. side to put top priority on confirming safety," Onodera told reporters in Tokyo.
The defense minister added that he received the information through the Foreign Ministry and not through the local defense bureau, which is the normal protocol, and said he was "baffled" by the unusual move.
The part was discovered to be missing after the fighter returned to base, according to a government source. So far, there is no report of injury.
Coming on the heels of a slew of similar incidents in recent months, the mishap drew fresh criticism from Okinawa, home to the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.
"This is out of the blue. They are slow in providing information," said Deputy Okinawa Gov Moritake Tomikawa.
Kadena town mayor Hiroshi Toyama also called for incidents such as this one to be disclosed immediately.
"We have been asking the U.S. military to prevent a recurrence every time there is a mishap, but they keep on happening," Toyama added.
In December, a window fell from a CH-53E transport helicopter onto the playground of an elementary school adjacent to the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.
Last month, an F-16 fighter jet stationed at the U.S. Misawa Air Base in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Aomori dumped two fuel tanks in a lake due to an engine fire, forcing local fishermen to suspend fishing.© KYODO
SaikoPhysco
Yesterday JT reported on a Japanese military helicopter that had a door fall off... today this. JT is getting very good at riling up its readers. They know we're gonna say "what, what about the Japanese Military, they're dropping parts too".
Haruka
I did not see one protester on the news yesterday pertaining to the part of the military plane that fell off. Why? It was a doorpart and could have killed a few people.
When an American plane drops a bolt, all hell goes loose over it.
kwatt
It seems that US military and JSDF aircrafts cant stop droping parts or emergency landings whatever. Aircrafts are too old or maintence engineers are bad.
Davers
While falling items is something that should be fixed right away, the difference in reporting due to one party being the people of this land, and the other being people not of this land, is only to be expected. People of course are going to care more about actions by visitors than they are about actions of the people of the land.
smithinjapan
Why, so they can panic and point fingers over something with no injuries faster and longer? I'm sure they were gathering all the facts before reporting for exactly this kind of purpose.
Schopenhauer
Are the parts of military aircrafts so easily dislodged? Maybe because helicopters are always vibrating hard. I was in a helicopter long time ago but it was not comfortable at all. Heavy noises and vibrations.