Japan calls Russia nuclear threat 'unacceptable' on Hiroshima anniversary

Japan's prime minister hit out at Russian threats to use nuclear weapons as the country marked the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Sunday.
Around 140,000 people died in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and 74,000 in Nagasaki three days later, when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the two Japanese cities days before the end of World War II.
"Japan, as the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings in war, will continue efforts towards a nuclear-free world," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a ceremony in Hiroshima.
"The path towards it is becoming increasingly difficult because of deepening divisions in the international community over nuclear disarmament and Russia's nuclear threat," he said.
"Given this situation, it is all the more important to bring back international momentum towards realisation of a nuclear-free world," he said.
"Devastation brought to Hiroshima and Nagasaki by nuclear weapons can never be repeated," said Kishida, whose family comes from Hiroshima.
Kishida's comments echoed those of UN chief Antonio Guterres, who issued a statement on the Hiroshima anniversary saying that "some countries are recklessly rattling the nuclear sabre once again, threatening to use these tools of annihilation."
"In the face of these threats, the global community must speak as one. Any use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable," Guterres said.
At the ceremony, thousands of people -- survivors, relatives and foreign dignitaries from a record 111 countries -- prayed for those killed or wounded in the bombing and called for world peace.
Hiroshima however did not invite Russia or Belarus to the ceremony for the second-straight year because of the Ukraine crisis.
Participants, many dressed in black, offered a silent prayer at 8:15 am (2315 GMT Thursday) when the first nuclear weapon used in wartime was dropped.
Kishida hosted the G7 summit in the city earlier this year.
Kishida has tried to move nuclear disarmament up the agenda, having taken leaders of the wealthy democracies to Hiroshima's peace park memorials and museum.
However, there is little appetite to reduce stockpiles with Russia repeatedly issuing thinly veiled warnings that Moscow could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, as well as repeated North Korean missile tests and stalling efforts towards non-proliferation.
Earlier this month, more than 100 medical journals across the world issued a rare joint call for urgent action to eliminate nuclear weapons, warning that the threat of nuclear catastrophe was "great and growing."© 2023 AFP
28 Comments
Yrral
Russian may need to launch a nuclear strike to prove their still a viable adversaries too the US on a third country , knowing the US will not respond
TaiwanIsNotChina
We all can see they are not viable adversaries, so might as well keep a lid on that rather than hoping the US will not respond.
Raw Beer
Yeah, 100s of thousands of Japanese were killed by the US nuclear attacks, and now Japan is supporting the US in their proxy war against Russia. Japan is supporting the wrong side...
Yrral
When a group of people,wake up and say ,you as race of a people or culture do not need to exist ,and have the power to carry out this threat,you probably will be doomed too their extinction,it not right,but we seen this happen even in the 21 century and the world did nothing
TaiwanIsNotChina
You're right: Russia should not be saying Ukraine should not exist.
Rodney
Russian has never said that. Just Russian speakers democratically voted to join Russia since persecution from a country that worships the Nazis during the second war, and Poland also wants their land back from Ukraine
Reginald Bok
I didn't know that.
Kishida should have told us that before.
Fighto!
Japan is correct.
The biggest threat the world has of nuclear war is from fascist Russia - especially while a midget madman holds the key to the button.
The Russians need to realize if they do, Moscow, St Petersburg and other major cities and their suburbs will be vaporised - permanently - within 20 minutes.
OssanAmerica
So a country that has given up waging war in their constitution should be supporting a country that is invading another country? No Buckwheat, Japan is siding with the nations that believe invading another country, much less threatening to use nuclear weapons if anyone dares stop them, is simply wrong.
wallace
Putin has said Ukraine belongs to Russia.
nosuke
The war is going to end with nuclear at this rate.
America has turned Ukraine into a GRAVEYARD.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
Russian bots are out in force today.
nosuke
When the nukes go off where do you think its pointed at? All NATO countires including the US. Once it goes off we are ALL going to vaporize and never ever to see the sun light once the sky are covered in clouds of radioactive ash and why is NATO provoking Russia? Everyone should be affraid and not entertained. Does not matter what country your from. This war needs to come to a halt.
Peter14
When Russia tires of existing it may launch an unwinnable nuclear conflict.
America is not fighting in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has turned Ukraine into a graveyard, and continues to kill even more. The US has killed nobody in Ukraine, no matter how much deflection pro Russians want to apply to an America not fighting in Ukraine. Such narrative is purely imaginary and fake, as everyone knows. Russia is simply unable to accept its actions are its own and are evil. Always blame others, that is the Russian way.
Peter14
NATO is provoking nobody, but Russia on the other hand invading Ukraine and provoking NATO and the world. A world that believes Ukraine should be free of Russian aggression and a sovereign country, ruled by its own people rather than Russian's.
kibousha
Russia is a country of thugs.
Yamaneko
Not viable adversaries ?
My you are delusional oba chan.
Then why doesn't the USA have the guts to enter the battlefield without it's gang of cronies ?
No so tough after all huh !
itsonlyrocknroll
Dictatorships still exist with weapons of mass destruction to incinerate entire continents within hours.
The Government of Russia has threatened the people Ukraine with nuclear strategic and tactical strikes.
The Government of China with its human rights abuses, genocide, it constant threats to invade Taiwan.
The illegal bullying and insistence that the South China Sea belongs to the Government of China.
The constant threats and intimidation of an entire region.
And still Japan is threatened with the possibility of annihilation.
nosuke
America will defend Japan as they are an allegiance.
Yamaneko
More delusional nonsense.
How much longer must we endure that phony construct obtuse narrative ?
No need to lipstick the pig anymore and attempt to lead us down the primrose path with tedious disinformation commentary.
Yrral
Peter14,have you have not lived in America, Mexican illegal know more about America ,than you will ever know, because they live in America,not you
OssanAmerica
Who invaded whom? Who has been threatening to use nuclear weapons? Who can end this war right now?
Can you answer these questions? Think hard.
Yamaneko
Oh yes they are.
And it's not a war.
If it was Ukraine would be decimated.
Yamaneko
It's not a war.
nosuke
Russia started a war with Ukraine and started invading there land. US and NATO is now supporting the war after Zlesky asked for help which is adding more fuel to the fire that no one can put out to end this miserable war. Putin is threatening to use nuclear at all cost to defend its territorial gains. No one can end this war but Putin himself peace talks are off the table with Russia. Reason the war drags on. But why do we americans always have to fight some else war.
Yamaneko
Sorry but that's totally unrealistic fantastical tripe.
If Russia uses tactical nukes on Ukraine by declaring WAR don't expect the USA to engage in mutual nuclear assurf destruction for the sake of little old Ukraine.
The USA doesn't care that much about Ukraine .
TheRegulator
The ex-president of Russia state that nukes could be used if an attempt to take Russian territory is made. France, UK and the US would do the same. But let's not forget which country dropped 2 nuclear weapons on Japan, it wasn't Russia.
smithinjapan
But they still won't stop doing business with Russia.