Japan, Cambodia agree to work together over Myanmar, South China Sea

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed Wednesday to work closely together over the situation in post-coup Myanmar and disputes in the South China Sea.

In a roughly 35-minute video conference, Kishida expressed willingness to strengthen bilateral defense exchange as 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Japan's involvement in U.N. peacekeeping operations in Cambodia, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Hun Sen agreed and expressed appreciation for Japan's provision of vaccines and other forms of assistance in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the ministry said.

As Cambodia will be the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations next year, the two leaders also agreed to continue coordination in ensuring regional peace and prosperity under the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

